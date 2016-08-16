US sends 3 Afghan prisoners to UAE from Guantanamo Bay prison

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 16 2016, 1:36 pm

At least three prisoners were among 15 inmates shifted by the United States to United Arab Emirates from the Guantanamo Bay detention center, it has been reported.

According to the reports, the remaining prisoners hailed from Yemen and the shift of the prisoners to UAE is considered as the single largest release of detainees during the Obama administration.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced that 61 detainees now remain at Guantanamo, which was opened in January 2002 to hold foreign fighters suspected of links to the Taliban or the al Qaeda terrorist organization.

Lee Wolosky, the State Department’s special envoy for Guantanamo’s closure, quoted in a report by CBS News, said the U.S. was grateful to the United Arab Emirates for accepting the latest group of 15 men and helping pave the way for the detention center’s closure.

“The continued operation of the detention facility weakens our national security by draining resources, damaging our relationships with key allies and partners, and emboldening violent extremists,” Wolosky said.

Mr. Obama has been seeking to close the detention center amid opposition from Congress, which has prohibited transferring detainees to the U.S. for any reason. The administration has been working with other countries to resettle detainees who have been cleared for transfer.

No details have been given regarding the identities of the Afghan prisoners released from the deterion center and shifted to UAE.

However, one of the Yemeni men sent to the UAE was identified as Zahir Umar Hamis bin Hamdun, who the Pentagon alleged traveled to Afghanistan in 1999 and after training at a camp acted as a weapons and explosives trainer.

A Pentagon profile from September 2015 quotd by CBS News said he expressed dislike of the U.S., which they identified as “an emotion that probably is motivated more by frustration over his continuing detention than by a commitment to global jihad.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS