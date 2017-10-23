US Secretary of State meets Ghani after arriving to Kabul in an unannounced visit

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 23 2017, 5:32 pm

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived to Kabul in an unannounced visit and met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

“Secretary Tillerson and President Ghani met in Kabul on October 23 and together reaffirmed the U.S.-Afghan commitment to achieving peace, stability, and long-term prosperity in Afghanistan,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The statement further added that the Secretary stated that the new U.S. strategy for South Asia makes clear the United States’ commitment to working with the government of Afghanistan and with partners across the region to achieve peace in Afghanistan and deny safe havens to terrorists who threaten that goal. “President Ghani reiterated his support for the new U.S. strategy and emphasized his government’s commitment to reforms aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all Afghans,” he added.

This comes as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and State Secretary Tillerson are due to visit India on Tuesday.

This will be the first visit to India by President Ghani and Secretary Tillerson after the announcement of the new US strategy for South Asia.

