September 30, 2016
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » US says $3 billion a year in Afghan aid expected at Brussels conference

US says $3 billion a year in Afghan aid expected at Brussels conference

By Khaama Press - Fri Sep 30 2016, 8:37 am

richard-olsonThe United States expects the upcoming international conference will bring pledges of over $3 billion a year to Afghanistan for development support.

The US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson made the remarks ahead of the conference which is expected to kick of next week in Brussels.

He was speaking at a forum on 29th September in Washington and said the U.S. government would seek through Congress to maintain U.S. assistance to Afghanistan “at, or near” current levels during the next four years.

“We expect strong pledges of renewed support to be announced next week, collectively totaling over $3 billion a year in development support through 2020,” he said.

Olson further added that the aid would be dependent on Afghan progress in implementing reforms including countering corruption.

He said he expects the Afghan government to announce “ambitious” medium-term plans to wean itself of donor support and stimulate economic growth.

The conference in Brussels will be hosted by the European Union and Afghanistan on 4th and 5th of October and some 70 countries and 30 international organizations and agencies will participate.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
First ever cargo train from China arrives in Hairatan port of Afghanistan
First ever cargo train from China arrives in Hairatan port of Afghanistan
ISIS threaten more attacks against Hazara minority in Afghanistan
ISIS threaten more attacks against Hazara minority in Afghanistan
Steep rise in Afghan army casualties, 20 soldiers martyred in past 24 hours
Steep rise in Afghan army casualties, 20 soldiers martyred in past 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Advertisement