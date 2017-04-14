US releases of footage of ‘Mother of All Bombs’ dropped on ISIS in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 14 2017, 11:55 pm

The United States Department of Defense released a short video of the massive non-nuclear bomb, Mother of All Bombs, the GBU-43 bomb dropped on ISIS in East of Afghanistan.

The aerial footage shows the impact of the massive bomb on the hideouts of the ISIS militants in Achin district of Nangarhar.

According to the preliminary reports of the Afghan government sources, at least 36 ISIS loyalists including a commander of the group were killed although the exact number has not been ascertained so far.

The Afghan defense officials confirmed that the area was already abandoned by the local residents and only one family was left which was evacuated by the security forces before the strike.

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a statement said “At 7:32 pm local time today, US Forces-Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.”

The Afghan government has confirmed it was in the loop when the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ was dropped in Nangarhar province to target the hideouts of ISIS terrorist group.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the loyalists of the terror group have suffered heavy casualties in the airstrike as it insisted on close coordination between the Afghan forces and the foreign based in Afghanistan.

