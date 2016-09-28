US releases $100 million for Afghanistan through new development partnership

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 12:44 pm

The United States government released $100 milion for Afghanistan through the new development partnership, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Tuesday.

The funds were released following the signing of an agreement between the US government and Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan.

“As part of the ongoing commitment by the U.S Government to improve the welfare of the Afghan people, the release of these funds is tied to the Afghan government’s achievement of specific development results and implementation of key policy reforms, including improved revenue collection, reducing corruption and reducing poverty by helping the poor and marginalized, especially women,” USAID said in a statement.

The statement further added that USAID concluded verification of the results and associated indicators under Tranche III of the NDP for mid-year 2016. USAID and the Ministry of Finance have agreed that the GNU is eligible to receive $100 million for achievements of result indicators of fundamental development reforms that will improve the welfare of the Afghan people.

“Linking U.S. assistance funding to achievable and important development results enables the Afghan government to implement its reform agenda, while increasing Afghan ownership and transitioning to a more Afghan-led development approach,” said William Hammink, Assistant Administrator, USAID/Office of Afghanistan and Pakistan Affairs.

“NDP is an effective mechanism that aligns U.S. assistance with the Afghan government’s reform agenda. As an on-budget funding modality, it has given the Afghan government the required fiscal space to implement its development priorities that will improve the lives of the Afghan people,” said the Minister of Finance, Eklil Hakimi.

The U.S. Agency for International Development will continue to work with the Ministry of Finance to help advance the Afghan government’s achievement of further milestones, each of which would trigger the release of additional funds. The New Development Partnership is anticipated to provide incentive funds of up to $800 million through 2018.

With almost $17 billion spent on development programs in Afghanistan since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID partners with the government and people of Afghanistan to ensure economic growth led by the country’s private sector, to establish a democratic and capable state governed by the rule of law, and to provide basic health and education services for all Afghans.

