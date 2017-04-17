US reaffirm support to improve and develop capabilities of Afghan Air Force

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 17 2017, 10:49 am

The United States reaffirmed support to improve the develop the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) particularly the Afghan Air Force, the US National Security Adviser Gen. Herbert Raymond McMaster has said.

The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar said he discussed in details regarding the further expansion of the Afghanistan and US military relation during his meeting with his counter Gen. McMaster.

Atmar further added that Gen. McMaster has said US was fully committed to expand its military support to Afghanistan.

He said Gen. McMaster also reaffirmed his country’s full support from ANDSF 4 Year security plan and stated that with the implementation of this plan terrorists would be defeated in Afghanistan.

Gen. McMaster also assured NSA Atmar of US support for the efforts of Afghan Govt. for Peace Process, according to the Office of the National Security Council.

The US National Security Adviser arrived in Kabul on Saturday to review the situation and the US policy in Afghanistan.

He was leading a delegation of the US officials during his visit to Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that Afghanistan has full support of its key allies including US and NATO in the fight against terrorism.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS