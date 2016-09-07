US reaffirm strong support to Afghanistan following deadly Kabul attacks

By Ghanizada - Wed Sep 07 2016, 9:41 am

The United States reaffirmed strong support to Afghanistan following deadly attacks in capital Kabul which left scores of people dead or wounded.

Deputy spokesperson for the State Department Mark Toner said “First of all, we strongly condemn the Taliban attacks on the ministry of defense yesterday in Afghanistan as well as today’s attack against CARE International, which is an institution dedicated to helping Afghans build a better future.”

Toner commended the courageous actions that were taken by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the aftermath of the attacks.

“They responded quickly and decisively to the incidents. And we’ll – we’re going to stand strong with our Afghan partners as they strive to improve citizen safety and security and work towards building a lasting peace in that nation,” he added.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind back to back attacks which rocked Kabul city on Monday.

The group initially launched their attack in the capital by detonating an Improvised Explosive Device close to the Ministry of Defense compound and targeted the crowd minutes of the first blast.

Another major attack was launched near an international organization late on Monday night after the group detonated a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device, triggering a gun battle that lasted for 11 hours.

At least 41 people were killed and over 100 others were wounded in the first attack while one person was killed and 6 other were wounded in the overnight attack.

