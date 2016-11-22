US reaffirm strong support to Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 10:48 am

The United States reaffirmed strong support to Afghanistan following a deadly attack in Kabul which left at least 32 people dead.

The State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters “ The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack this morning on a Shia mosque in Kabul – an attack that killed more than 30 innocent worshippers and wounded what looks to be more than 50 people.”

Kirby further added “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and the friends, obviously, of all those killed, injured and affected by this attack. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Afghanistan, and we remain firmly committed to helping build a secure, peaceful, and prosperous future in Afghanistan which is free of sectarian violence.”

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque in Kabul city yesterday.

According to the Afghan officials, at least 32 people were killed and over 80 others were wounded in the attack.

The latest attacks by ISIS loyalist in capital Kabul comes despite the terror group received major setbacks during the counter-terrorism operations of the Afghan security forces and the US forces based in Afghanistan.

The US forces in Afghanistan frequently conduct airstrikes against the loyalists of the terror group in Afghanistan.

The increased airstrikes by US came as the Obama administration granted broader role to the US forces in Afghanistan to resume counter-terrorism operations.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold and operations in the country by establishing the Khurasan Caliphate in Afghanistan.

