US Navy Seals planned to conduct operation in Pakistan to rescue hostages

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 5:48 pm

The United States Navy Seals had planned to conduct an operation inside Pakistan for the release of the Canadian hostage and his family from the captivity of the Haqqani terrorist network, it has been reported.

According to the US officials quoted in a report by The New York Times, the Navy Seals had prepared for a similar operation that was conducted in 2011 for the assassination of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad of Pakistan.

The operation was reportedly planned after the US drones captured the images of a woman and her children, having resemblance to the ex-Canadian hostage’s wife.

However, the hostages were released during an operation of the Pakistani military from the Kurram Agency last week.

However, the officials have told the Times that the operation was called off as some US government officials were not sure that the people spotted by the drones were in fact the abducted hostages.

According to the paper, the SEAL Team 6 even began rehearsing for the raid, which was to take place close to where the CIA had originally spotted the family.

The US officials have also added that there were also concerns regarding the terrain and the moon, which was reportedly too bright for a nighttime airborne raid.

