US mulling expansion of airstrikes against Pakistan-based militants

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 21 2017, 10:14 am

The President Donald Trump’s administration is mulling to expand airstrikes against the militant groups based in Pakistan as part its approach to harden stance against the country, it has been reported.

According to Reuters quoting informed US officials, the Trump administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighbouring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters.

The officials speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the potential responses being discussed include expanding U.S. drone strikes, redirecting or withholding some aid to Pakistan and perhaps eventually downgrading Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the militant groups using its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan officials, the leadership councils of the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in the key cities of Pakistan from where they plan and launch attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence said earlier this month that the deadly attacks near the German embassy and the coordinated suicide attack on funeral were plotted by the Haqqani terrorist network based in Pakistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS