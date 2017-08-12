US military reacts at civilian casualties allegations in Nangarhar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 10:29 am

The United States military reacted at the allegations regarding the civilian casualties during an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a statement said a U.S. airstrike killed a number of militants and destroyed their vehicle in the Haska Mena district of eastern Nangarhar Province on the evening of August 10. The strike led to allegations of civilian casualties.

“The militants were observed loading weapons in to a vehicle and were under surveillance until the vehicle was destroyed by an airstrike,” said Bob Purtiman, United States Forces-Afghanistan spokesman.

He said “The strike was conducted in the middle of open terrain. There was zero chance of civilian casualties.”

This is the second false claim of civilian casualties in the same district within the last three weeks, the statement by USFOR-A added.

“United States Forces-Afghanistan takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously; reviewing each case fully. U.S. forces take every precaution to conduct all operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties,” the statement said.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggested that several civilians were killed or wounded during an airstrike conducted by the US forces in Haska Mina where militants loyal to ISIS terrorist group and Taliban are actively operating.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS