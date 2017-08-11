US military ‘locked and loaded’ to deal, Trump warns North Korea

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 11 2017, 6:38 pm

The President of the United States Donald Trump has warned that the US military is ‘locked and loaded’ to deal with the North Korea in the event unwise step has been taken by the leadership of the country.

In a Twitter posted, President Trump said “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”

Trump in the meantime said “Hopefully Kim Jong-un will find another path!”

The US President reacted to Pyongyang’s accusation of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a ‘nuclear war’.

According to the reports by the international media, the North Korean officials are mulling to fire missiles near the US territory of Guam.

This comes as the North Korean officials last month informed regarding the successful test of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.

The officials are claiming that the test of ICBM in mid-July was successful and the missile that landed in the sea of Japan after the test can hit targets anywhere in the world.

However, the US and Russia said the missile had a medium range and presented no threat to either country.

Earlier, the United States, South Korea, and Japan condemned the test of the missile and called it an attempt to create a crisis in the region.

