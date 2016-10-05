US loses another soldier in fight against ISIS group in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 05 2016, 7:55 am

The US forces in Afghanistan lost another soldier in fight against the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group

One U.S. service member died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in Achin district, Nangarhar Province today, the US forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A said in a statement.

“On behalf of all of U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, we are heartbroken by this loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the service member,” said General John W. Nicholson, commander of USFOR-A. “Despite this tragic event, we remain committed to defeating the terrorists of the Islamic State, Khorasan Province and helping our Afghan partners defend their nation.”

The statement further added that the service member was killed conducting operations with Afghan forces when the patrol triggered an Improvised Explosive Device.

“The mission was conducted as part of a larger United States-Afghan counter terrorism mission targeting the Islamic State, Khorasan. An investigation is being conducted to determine the exact circumstances of the event,” USFOR-A added.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the deceased soldier, saying “U.S. Department of Defense Policy is to withhold the identity of the service member pending next-of-kin notification. We will release additional information as appropriate.”

