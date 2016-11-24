US increase contribution to $207 million for Afghan humanitarian response

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 3:04 pm

The United States increased its contribution to $207 by pledging a new aid package of $39 million to Afghan human humanitarian response.

“The United States is pleased to announce that it is providing over $39 million to meet the extraordinary needs of Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan. This brings the total U.S. contribution to the Afghan humanitarian response to more than $207 million since the beginning of FY 2016,” a statement by the State Department said.

The statement further added “Since January 2016, more than 380,000 registered Afghan refugees have returned home to Afghanistan. This funding includes more than $19 million in support for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to help address the urgent needs of these vulnerable individuals, including by providing them with shelter, essential household items, and supplies for winter.”

“The United States is also providing $20 million to the World Food Program’s Afghanistan Emergency Operation targeting vulnerable returnees and refugees in eastern Afghanistan and people displaced by conflict,” the State Department said, adding that “This response to the World Food Program’s recent special appeal for these populations represents enough to serve 548,000 people for nine months.”

“These vulnerable people urgently need the international community’s assistance and support in the coming winter months. The United States urges all countries to contribute the remaining funds still needed for UN humanitarian appeals for Afghanistan,” the statement said.

