US helicopter makes hard landing in Afghanistan, 2 US soldiers wounded

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 12:26 pm

At least two US soldiers sustained minor injuries after their helicopter made a hard landing in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier today.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan in a statement said “A U.S. HH-60 Black Hawk suffered a mechanical issue that resulted in a hard landing during operations near Achin, Nangarhar early this morning. “

The statement further added “Rescue personnel safely recovered the crew. Two crew members suffered minor injuries in the landing and are receiving treatment at a coalition medical facility.”

“The aircraft is being recovered and the incident is under investigation,” the alliance added.

Nangarhar was one the calm provinces in east of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime but the province has started to witness instability with the growing attempts by Taliban and ISIS militants to expand their presence.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

