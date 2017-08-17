US govt reacts at Taliban’s open letter to President Donald Trump

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 11:34 am

The US government reacted at Taliban’s open letter sent to President Donald Trump demanding the full withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces from the country.

“Yeah. I certainly have. So I’m not going to comment on any statements put out by the Taliban on that. Let’s not lose focus here, that the – what I’ll – I’ll say this about another country: destabilizing activities,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in response to a question during a press briefing.

She said “What is going on in Afghanistan is a result of the Taliban. We’ve seen, and there was a report out not that long ago, about the increase in attacks on civilians, which largely included women and children. That is being perpetrated by members of the Taliban.”

Nauert also added “Let’s not lose focus that the Taliban is behind many of those attacks, many of the increase in civilian casualties. That undermines the Afghan population and also the Afghan Government as well, so let’s not lose focus of that.”

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan on Sunday released a new open letter to President Donald Trump, calling for a full withdrawal of the foreign forces from Afghanistan.

The new open letter by the Taliban group has been released as the Trump administration is busy reviewing the new policy for Afghanistan.

The group in its letter to President Trump has claimed that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan has a direct link to the presence of the foreign forces, calling them as ‘occupation forces’ fueling war in Afghanistan which everyone uses in their own interest, besides accusing the US-led coalition for the destruction of Afghanistan that has turned the country as one of the worst in terms of security, governance, and economy.

