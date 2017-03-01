US forces vow to work with Afghan forces to target enemies of peace

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 01 2017, 10:57 am

The US forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has vowed to continue to their work with the Afghan forces to target the enemies of peace and prosperity of Afghanistan.

The US forces reaffirmed the support in statement issued to confirm the death of the top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Salam.

“As part of an operation with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, United States Forces conducted a strike that killed Mullah Salam, the Taliban commander for Kunduz. Salam was killed along with four other enemy combatants in an operation targeting the insurgent group in Kunduz province, Feb. 26. No civilians were hurt or killed in this strike,” the statement said.

According to USFOR-A, Salam was responsible for immeasurable suffering among the population of Kunduz. Salam and Taliban forces attacked civilians and other non-combatants and destroyed bridges and key infrastructure despite claims that they would protect civilians and property.

“Mullah Salam and the Taliban fighters under him murdered and terrorized the people of Kunduz for too long,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan. “Salam’s death is an opportunity for change. The people of Afghanistan want peace and the Government of Afghanistan is committed to achieving peace through reconciliation. The Taliban know the only path forward is reconciliation.”

The statement further added that the strike was conducted under U.S. authorities as part of a larger ANDSF operation. “The United States maintains a robust partnership with Afghanistan and we recognize the sacrifices made on behalf of the Afghan military in their continued fight against the Taliban and other terrorist groups.”

“USFOR-A will continue to work with our Afghan partners to carry out its mission and target those who are enemies of a peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement added.

