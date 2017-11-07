US forces confirm no Afghan civilians killed or wounded in Kunduz airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 12:56 pm

The US military in Afghanistan confirmed that the Afghan civilians did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes conducted in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

“United States Forces – Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has investigated allegations of civilian casualties in Kunduz province during the period of November 3 and 4; no evidence of civilian casualties has been found,” the US military said in a statement.

The statement further added “We can confirm operations occurred in this area and numerous enemy combatants were killed, as also confirmed by Kunduz Governor Omarkhail and Ministry of Defense Spokesman Major General Dawlat Waziri.”

According to the US military, the USFOR-A investigation was conducted independently and concluded that there were no civilian casualties. Specifically, no hospitals or clinics in the local area indicated treatment of people with wounds from armed conflict.

“USFOR-A takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and does its utmost to safeguard civilians and the people of Afghanistan, who only wish for peace and lasting security,” the statement added.

This comes as conflicting report emerged regarding the civilian casualties in US airstrike from Kunduz province late on Saturday.

Certain local officials were earlier saying that the militants may have been killed in the airstrike.

However, the provincial council officials said the airstrike led to the civilian deaths only and around 14 people have been killed and 13 others have been wounded.

