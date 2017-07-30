US forces confirm killing of 4 more senior ISIS leaders in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 30 2017, 8:58 pm

US-Forces Afghanistan has confirmed the death of four senior advisers of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria-Khorasan in a strike that also killed the ISIS-K emir Abu Sayid in Kunar province July 11, 2017.

According to the US Forces in Afghanistan, the four eliminated ISIS-K leaders were confirmed as: Sheik Ziaullah, the ISIS-K emir of religion; Mulavi Hubaib, the senior commander in Watahpur Valley; Haji Shirullah, an ISIS-K commander and former Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin commander; and Assadullah, a senior ISIS-K shura member and a close associate of Abu Sayid.

“We will be relentless in our campaign against ISIS-K. There are no safe havens in Afghanistan,” said General John Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

Gen. Nicholson further added “We will hunt them down until they are no longer a threat to the Afghan people and the region.”

The United States Department of Defense informed regarding the killing of Abu Sayid two weeks ago, saying “U.S. forces killed Abu Sayed, the emir of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), in a strike on the group’s headquarters in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, July 11.”

According to Pentagon, the strike also killed other ISIS-K members and will significantly disrupt the terror group’s plans to expand its presence in Afghanistan.

ISIS leaders chose Abu Sayed to lead the group after Afghan and U.S. forces killed the previous ISIS-K leaders – Hafiz Sayed Khan in late July 2016, and Abdul Hasib, in late April of this year, Pentagon said, adding that Afghan and U.S. forces launched a counter-ISIS-K offensive in early March 2017 to drive fighters from Nangarhar and send a clear message to ISIS that there is no sanctuary for their fighters in Afghanistan.

