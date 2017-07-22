US forces confirm airstrike on Afghan security personnel in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 11:01 am

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) confirmed an airstrike on the Afghan security personnel in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

“We confirm local security personnel aligned with Afghan Government forces were killed in an airstrike in Greshk district in Helmand province late this afternoon,” a statement by USFOR-A said.

The statement further added “We would like to our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.”

“During a US supported ANDSF operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound,” the statement said, adding that “We have notified Afghan officials of this incident.

According to USFOR-A, an investigation will be conducted to determine the specific circumstances that led to the incident.

The exact number of security personnel killed in the airstrike has not been ascertained so far but the provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said reports indicate that twenty policemen were present in the compound when the airstrike took place.

In the meantime, another security official has said reports indicate between twelve to fifteen policemen, including their commanders were killed in the airstrike.

