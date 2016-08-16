US encourages President Ghani, CEO Abdullah to work together

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 16 2016, 8:42 am

The United States reaffirmed support to National Unity Government amid concerns followed by Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah’s remarks for calling President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as unfit for the office.

The US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau was responding to a question regarding the latest upheavals and whether US would send a delegation to help resolve the issue.

“So we’ve seen Chief Executive Abdullah’s public remarks regarding President Ghani and the Government of National Unity. We remain supportive of a government of national unity, and we encourage both President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah to work together to pursue these common goals,” Trudeau said.

Noting significant and concrete progress by the National Unity Government, Trudeau said “We do remain in touch with the Afghan Government and we will remain in touch as they move forward.”

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul on Thursday as he was addressing a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with President Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.’’

However the office of the president said Abdullah’s remarks are not in line with the standards and spirit of governance, insisting that principles and legal criteria forms the basis of governance based on which the executive steps are taken.

The Palace also added that the government of national unity will continue to its work on collective basis and serious and effective discussions will be launched regarding the remarks of CEO Abdullah.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS