US Embassy says Afghan visa holders can visit US, rejects travel ban rumors

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 10:51 am

The Embassy of the United States of America in Kabul has said the Afghan nationals holding valid visa can travel to the country, rejecting rumors circulating regarding the travel ban on Afghans to US.

“Contrary to social media rumors about the U.S. Executive Order on Immigration, #Afghans with valid visas may travel to the United States,” according to a short statement posted online by the Embassy.

This comes as the latest executive order by President Donald Trump sparked concerns among the people that the travel ban could also affect the Afghans.

According to the executive order, the travel ban has been temporarily imposed on Iran, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

Reports indicate that the travel ban has been imposed for a period of at least 90 days.

The difference between the previous executive order and the latest one is the exclusion of Iraq from the list.

The executive order is expected to be full executed from 16th March.

The two countries, Iraq and Afghanistan, are having large numbers of applicants who have applied for the special immigration visa for working alongside the US government and forces.

