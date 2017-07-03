US embassy issues security alert after new rallies in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 4:45 pm

The Embassy of the United States of America has issued new security alert new rallies in capital Kabul, warning its citizens against the threats in the country.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has received reports that there are demonstrations planned for today, July 3. The reports indicate the demonstration may start in the area of Airport Circle to the north of the U.S. Embassy and move south and east towards Jalalabad Road. Embassy personnel have been advised to avoid this area,” a statement by the US embassy said.

The statement further added “As a reminder, in accordance with the Travel Warning for Afghanistan, the Department of State warns U.S. citizens against travel to Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan is extremely unstable, and the threat to all U.S. citizens in Afghanistan remains critical. U.S. citizens currently visiting or residing in Afghanistan may wish to consider departing.”

“The Embassy strongly urges U.S. citizens who decide to remain in Afghanistan to review your personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance your personal safety, remain aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance,” the statement added.

This comes as the Kabul Garrison Command earlier urged for a close coordination between the security forces and the rallies organizers in a bid to ensure security for the city and residents of the country, expressing concerns that the enemies of the country will use the opportunity to stage terrorist attacks.

