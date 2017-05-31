US embassy issues security alert after explosion leaves 80 dead, 350 wounded in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 11:44 am

The US embassy in Kabul issued a fresh security threat after a deadly explosion in capital Kabul left more than 80 dead and over 350 others wounded.

“The U.S. Embassy in Kabul reports that a large explosion has taken place in the city of Kabul near the German Embassy. There are media reports of casualties as a result of the explosion. Afghan Government authorities are responding to the attack. U.S. citizens in Kabul are advised to avoid traveling to that area,” a statement by the embassy said.

The statement further added that “The U.S Embassy reminds all U.S. citizens that serious threats to safety and security exist in the city of Kabul and throughout Afghanistan. Militant groups usually plan attacks against locations and individuals with potential American connections, including: Afghan and U.S. government facilities, foreign embassies, military installations, commercial entities, non-governmental organization offices, restaurants, hotels, airports, and educational centers. The threat of kidnapping is high. The potential also exists for protests to occur in Afghan cities at short notice.”

“Travel to all areas of Afghanistan remains unsafe due to the ongoing risk of kidnapping, hostage taking, military combat operations, landmines, banditry, armed rivalry between political and tribal groups, militant attacks, direct and indirect fire, suicide bombings, and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne or other improvised explosive devices,” the statement added.

This comes as the militants detonated a vehicle packed with explosives in Zambaq area of Kabul city close of Germany, with the ministry of public health officials saying over 80 people are feared dead and over 350 others have sustained injures.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

