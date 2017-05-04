US drone strike leaves 7 ISIS-K militants dead in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu May 04 2017, 2:36 pm

At least seven militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khurasan, were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Gorgori area of Haska Mina district on Wednesday.

The source further added that the security forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS-K loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The Hamza operations were launched nearly one month ago in response to the growing threats posed by ISIS loyalists in Nangarhar province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

The US forces in Afghanistan dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS hideouts in Achin district last month that resulted into the elimination of the largest tunnels network of the terror group besides leaving nearly 100 ISIS militants dead, including some of their senior leaders.

