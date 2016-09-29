US drone strike killed 15 civilians in East of Afghanistan: UNAMA

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 9:12 pm

At least 15 civilians were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province in a raid which was apparently aimed at eliminating the loyalists of the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) terrorist group.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that the civilians suffered casualties in the airstrike on ISIS loyalists in Achin district of Nangarhar on Wednesday.

“In the early morning of 28 September, an international military forces unmanned aerial vehicle conducted an airstrike, reportedly targeting members of ISIL/Daesh, that struck a civilian home killing the 15 civilians,” UNAMA said in a statement.

condemning the civilian casualties in the attack, the UN mission said at least 1 civilian men were killed and 13 others were wounded in the raid.

“The civilians had gathered in a village to celebrate the return of a tribal elder from the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and were reportedly sleeping in a guesthouse of the elder when the airstrike occurred. Civilian victims of the strike included students and a teacher, as well as members of families considered to be pro-Government. Government sources report that ISIL/Daesh personnel also died in the attack,” the statement said.

UNAMA further added that United States Force-Afghanistan acknowledged conducting the airstrike through a statement released on 28th September but refrained from elaborating further while they “are still reviewing all materials related to the strike.”

“UNAMA reiterates the need for all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

