US drone strike kill 8 ISIS loyalists in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 10 2016, 10:07 am

At least 20 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out in Nazian and Achin districts of Nangahr.

The officiasl futher added that the first airstrike targeted the loyalists of the terror group in Nazian district, leaving at least 8 of them dead.

The second airstrike was carried out in Achin district that killed at least 12 loyalists of the terror group, the officials added.

According to the officials, the local residents in the mentioned districts did not suffere any casualties in the airstrikes.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least 34 loyalists of the terror group were killed in separate airstrikes in Nazian and Haska Mina districts of Nangarhar earlier.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where both the Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to ISIS terrorist group are actively operating.

Both the Afghan forces and the US forces in Afghanistan are conducting regular raids against the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalist in the districts where they are conducting insurgency activities.

The US forces increased airstrikes against the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists earlier this year after the Obama administration granted a broader role to the American forces.

