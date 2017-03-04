US drone crash near Bagram, no casualties reported

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 5:46 pm

A US unmanned aerial vehicle has crashed near Bagram in North of Afghanistan but no casualties were reported in the incident.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission confirmed the incident saying the drone malfunctioned overnight.

“A US unmanned aerial system malfunctioned overnight near Bagram Airfield. Forces recovered key parts of the vehicle. No casualties,” according to a Twitter post by the alliance.

The United States forces based in Afghanistan have stepped up airstrikes during the recent months, mainly involving unmanned aerial vehicle to target the anti-government armed militant groups.

The majority of the airstrikes are being conducted in eastern, southern, and southeastern parts of the country to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups

The US forces resumed counter-terrorism operations under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the insurgent groups, mainly the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand their foothold in Afghanistan.

Earlier, reports suggested that the ISIS loyalists are attempting to turn Nangarhar province into the regional operation base as they attempted to consolidate operations with the terror group in Iraq and Syria.

