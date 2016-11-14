US disclose identities of 2 soldiers killed in Bagram airbase attack

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 14 2016, 8:34 pm

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) disclosed the identities of the two US soldiers killed in Bagram airbase attack.

According to DoD, the two soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“They died Nov. 12 of injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan. The soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas,” DoD said in a statement.

The statement further added that the deceased solders were Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California and Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Illinois.

The incident in Bagram airbase took place in the early hours of Saturday morning after an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated with the reports suggesting that the attacker was a former Taliban group member who had joined peace process.

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission confirmed Saturday that 4 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the attack but the alliance put the number of wounded individuals to 17 on Sunday.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the attack.

