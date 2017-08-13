US confirms death of ISIS candidate to take charge as emir for Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 1:53 pm

The US forces in Afghanistan confirmed the death of a top leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group who was due to take charge as the emir of the terror group for Afghanistan.

“U.S and Afghan Forces have confirmed the death of Kunar provincial Islamic State of Ireaq and Syria-khorasan (ISIS-K) emir, Abdul Rahman. On Aug. 10, Rahman was killed in an airstrike along with three additional senior ISIS-K memebrs in Dara-Ye Pech district, Kunar province,” the US forces in Afghanistan said in a statement.

“The death of Abdul Rahman deals yet another blow to the senor leadership of ISIS-K,” said General john Nicholson, Commander, U.S> Forces-Afghanistan. “he found out just like those before him that there are no safe havens in Afghanistan. We will hurt them down until they are no longer a threat to the Afghan people and the region.”

The statement by the US forces further added that Abdul Rahman, in additional to being a provincial emir, was a primary candidate to become the ISIS-K emir following the death of Abu Sayed in July 2017.

“U.S. and Afghan Forces continue to keep pressure on ISIS-K and disrupt their expansion plans as part of ongoing operations to defeat them in Afghanistan in 2017,” the statement added.

