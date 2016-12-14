US conduct more airstrikes in East of Afghanistan, 12 ISIS militants killed

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 14 2016, 9:16 am

The US forces based in Afghanistan conducted at least three more airstrikes against the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, leaving at least 12 of them dead.

The local security officials said the airstrikes were conducted using unmanned aerial vehicle in Achin district.

The officials further added that the airstrikes were carried out in different times on Tuesday in Mazdaki, Bazar and Gand areas.

According to the officials, at least 2 loyalists of the terror group were also wounded in the airstrikes.

The officials also added that the local residents did not suffer any casualties.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a commander of the terror group was killed along with his three fighters in a similar airstrike a day earlier.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out in the restive Achin district, targeting the militants in Abdul Khel district.

Earlier, another commander of the terror group who was actively recruiting for the terror group was killed during an operation in Khogyani district.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

