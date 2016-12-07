US cannot eliminate the Taliban or end violence in Afghanistan: Obama

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 07 2016, 8:26 am

The US President Barack Obama has said the United States cannot eliminate Taliban or end violence in Afghanistan.

In his speech on Administration’s approach to counterterrorism, Obama said he ‘don’t want to paint too rosy a picture’, admitting that the situation in Afghanistan is still tough.

“War has been a part of life in Afghanistan for over 30 years, and the United States cannot eliminate the Taliban or end violence in that country,” Obama said.

However, he said “But what we can do is deny al Qaeda a safe haven, and what we can do is support Afghans who want a better future, which is why we have worked not only with their military, but we’ve backed a unity government in Kabul.”

The US President further added that United States helped Afghan girls go to school.

“We’ve supported investments in health care and electricity and education. You have made a difference in Afghanistan, and America is safer for it,” he added.

He also added that “early decision to strengthen our efforts in Afghanistan allowed us to build the capacity of Afghans to secure and defend their own country.”

“ So today, there are less than 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan. Instead of being in the lead against the Taliban, Americans are now supporting 320,000 Afghan security forces who are defending their communities and supporting our counterterrorism efforts,” he said.

