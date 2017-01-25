US awards $9.3 million contract in support of Afghan Air Force

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 25 2017, 3:59 pm

The United States has awarded a contract worth $9.3 million support of the Afghan Air Force, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said.

“AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,352,070 predominantly firm-fixed-price contract for contractor logistics support and maintenance training services,” according to a press release by DoD.

The statement further adds “Contractor will provide these services for 24 aircraft to Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air in support of the Afghan Air Force.”

“Work will be performed at Kabul, Afghanistan; and Kandahar, Afghanistan, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2018,” the statement said, adding that “This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received.”

According to Defense Department “Fiscal 2017 Afghan Security Forces funds in the amount of $9,352,070 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-17-C-6218).”

This comes as the close allies of Afghanistan have stepped up rehabilitation process of the Afghan Air Force in a bid to boost the capabilities of the Afghan forces counter the threats posed by the terrorist networks and groups.

The Afghan Air Force received several fixed-wing aircraft as well as combat helicopters from the United States and India late in 2015 and earlier last year.

