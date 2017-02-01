US awards $51.8 million rocket fuses contract for Afghan and Iraqi forces

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 01 2017, 10:21 am

The United States has awarded a contract worth $51.8 million for the delivery of rocket fuses for the Afghan and Iraqi forces.

The Department of Defense on Tuesday informed regarding the award of the contract to L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc.

“L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $51,852,276 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales contract (Afghanistan, Iraq) for 21,589 M734A1 multi-option fuses that includes a first article test, and 270,528 M783 point detonating delay fuses,” a press release by Defense Department.

The release further adds “Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $51,852,276 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-17-C-0024).”

The Ohio-based L3 FOS specializes in the development and production of fuzing and safe, arming devices as well as the manufacture and integration of ordnance systems for air-dropped, tube-launched, missile and rocket-driven devices, and infantry-employed ordnance products for the U.S. military and our international allies.

