US awards $109 million contract for the purchase of 433 Humvees to Afghan forces

By Ghanizada - Wed Sep 28 2016, 3:51 pm

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a contract worth $109 million for the purchase of 433 Humvee vehicles to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The contract was awarded to AM General by the Department of Defense (DoD) as efforts are underway to boost capabilities of the Afghan forces as they face a resurgent Taliban.

“AM General, South Bend, Indiana, was awarded a $108,766,885 modification (P00023) to foreign military sales contract (Afghanistan) W56HZV-15-C-0155 for 433 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles,” (DoD) said in a statement.

DoD further added that “Work will be performed in Mishawaka, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2017. Fiscal 2015 other procurement funds in the amount of $108,766,855 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.”

This comes DoD awarded a contract t:o AM General for the maufacture and delivery of 1,673 Humvees to the Afghan forces earlier in August this year.

The contract called on AM General to deliver 1,259 units of the M1151A1B1 and 414 units of the M1152A1B2 models.

Vehicle manufacturing will commence in August at the company’s military assembly plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is scheduled to be completed by 29 July, 2017.

The delivery of the vehicles could further boost the protection of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) who are full lead of the security responsibilities with the conclusion of the coalition forces combat mission since last year.

Earlier the NATO-led Resolute Support announced earlier this year that the Afghan national security forces will receive over one hundred M1151 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) as part of efforts by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission to equip the Afghan forces for 2016 fighting season.

The M1151 Enhanced Armament Carrier is an improved version of the standard Humvee (HMMWV) having a heavier chassis and improved engine to handle add-on armor.

The international and regional allies of Afghanistan have stepped up efforts to equip the Afghan forces amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Afghan armed forces will also receive 55 Mobile Strike Force vehicles under a contract by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS