US approves $34.2m in foreign military sales contract to Afghanistan, other countries

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 02 2017, 3:33 pm

The United States Department of Defense has approved a new contract worth $34.2 million in foreign military sales to Afghanistan and other nations.

“Capco LLC,* Grand Junction, Colorado, has been awarded a $34,262,050 fired-price-with-economic-price-adjustment foreign military sales (Afghanistan, Canada, Iraq, Malaysia, Morocco, and Taiwan) contract for BSU-33 bomb fin assemblies” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The statement further added that work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

This comes as the Afghan government and the country’s international allies including US and NATO have stepped up efforts to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan force and Air Force.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier informed regarding the investment plans worth billions of dollars on the Afghan Air Force as he expressed optimisms that the announcement of the new US strategy for Afghanistan will pave the way for further expansion of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission’s activities to boost the capabilities of the Afghan forces.

Speaking during a gathering earlier in September, President Ghani further added that six billion dollars will be invested on the Air Force in the next four years.

