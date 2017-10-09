US and India have joined hands to make CPEC controversial, claims Maulana Fazal

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 2:18 pm

A prominent Pakistani religious and political figure Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has claimed that the United States and India have joined hands to make the major economic corridor between Pakistan and China, the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project controversial.

Speaking during a gathering on Sunday, Maulana Fazal claimed that some senior officials of the US administration had threatened Pakistan with dire consequences, according to the local media reports.

This comes as the US Secretary of Defense James Mattis informed regarding Washington’s opposition regarding the Pakistan and China Economic Corridor (CPEC) as he was speaking to the US congress last week.

“The One Belt, One Road also goes through disputed territory, and I think that in itself shows the vulnerability of trying to establish that sort of a dictate,” Secretary Mattis said.

Mattis has said the US opposed the One Belt, One Road policy in principle because in a globalised world, there were many belts and many roads, and no one nation shou­­ld put itself into a position of dictating One Belt, One Road.

Secretary Mattis further added the US opposed the one going through Pakistan also because it passed throu­­gh a disputed territory.

According to reports, CPEC is expected to be built in the northern parts of Pakistan with a total budget expected to reach to $56 billion.

