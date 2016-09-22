US and India focus on coordination of assistance to Afghan govt priorities

By Ghanizada - Thu Sep 22 2016, 10:13 am

The United States and India focused on coordination and alignment of their assistance with the priorities of the government of Afghanistan during the trilateral meeting in New York.

Delegations from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Republic of India, and the United States of America met on September 21, in New York City, on the margins of the 71st United Nations General Assembly, for a round of Afghanistan-India-U.S. consultations, a statement by State Department said.

The statement further added that the Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Olson, met to exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and on regional issues of mutual interest.

“Reaffirming their shared interests in advancing peace and security in the region, as well as countering terrorism, all sides welcomed the discussions focused on political, economic, and development goals in Afghanistan, including the regional dimension,” the statement said.

It also added that “The meeting provided a forum for the U.S. Government and the Government of India to explore ways to coordinate and align their assistance with the priorities of the Afghan government.”

They agreed that the dialogue helps advance shared values and goals, and decided to continue these consultations on a regular basis the State Department said.

