US and Afghan soldiers suffer casualties in anti-ISIS operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 17 2017, 10:23 am

The Afghan and US forces suffered casualties during an operation against the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan.

“One U.S. service member has died as a result of wounds suffered Wednesday during a partnered operation with U.S. and Afghan Forces in Eastern Afghanistan,” the US Forces for Afghanistan (USFOR-A) said in a statement.

The statement further added that the U.S. and Afghan forces were also injured during the operation aimed at further reducing Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan presence in Afghanistan.

“The wounded personnel have been medically evacuated for treatment,” the statement said, adding that “Next of kin notification are underway.”

No further details were give regarding the exact location where the operations were conducted but the Afghan and US forces have long been involved in anti-ISIS operations in eastern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

