US airstrikes pound ISIS hideouts in Nangarhar leaving several militants dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 05 2017, 3:35 pm

The US forces based in Afghanistan carried out a series of airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, leaving several militants dead.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the airstrikes were carried out on ISIS hideouts in the restive Achin district.

The statement further added that the foreign forces targeted the ISIS hideouts in Mamand, Sapari, Chenar, Nargis and some other areas, leaving at least fifteen militants dead.

At least one civilian was also killed in the airstrike, the statement said, adding that at least 13 mortar rounds also landed in Lalpur district from the other side of the Durand.

According to the provincial government, the mortar did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the IS and other insurgent groups in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also support the Afghan forces in their fight against the terrorist groups and often carry out airstrikes to suppress the insurgency of the terror groups.

The increased raids by the Afghan and US forces followed rampant activities by the IS and other groups to expand their insurgency in this key eastern province.

