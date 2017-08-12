US airstrike leaves 9 militants dead in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 5:03 pm

At least nine anti-government armed militants were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the airstrike was carried out in the past 24 hours, targeting the insurgents in the vicinity of Jaghatoo district.

The statement further added that the militants were travelling in a hatchback type vehicle and in a motorcycle when they were targeted.

According to Maidan Wardak police commandment, the foreign forces based in Afghanistan have increased their air campaign in support of the Afghan forces fighting the Taliban insurgents and other militants in this province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Maidan Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, located close to capital Kabul.

The anti-government armed militants are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, mainly in the districts lying along the highway connecting Kabul with the southeastern and southern provinces.

