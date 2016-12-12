US airstrike leaves 7 ISIS militants dead in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 10:45 am

At least 7 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces I eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was conducted in Haska Mina district, using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in Langari Kand area.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a commander of the terror group who was actively recruiting for the terror group was killed during an operation in Khogyani district last week.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

