US airstrike kill top Taliban leaders in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 6:25 pm

Several top leaders of the Taliban militants group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in southern Helmand province, local officials said Sunday.

The airstrike was carried out in the restive Musa Qala district of Helmand, the provincial government media office said in a statement.

The statement further added that 25 militants were killed or wounded in the airstrike which included some of the top leaders of the group..

At least 15 militants including some of the Taliban leaders loyal to Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence – ISI, were killed in the airstrike, the statement added.

The statement also added that three Humvee vehicles, 1 Ford Ranger vehicle, 18 PK heavy machine guns, 3 mortars, 4 SPG-9 rocket launchers, and 25 AK-47 assault rifles were destroyed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The group has launched numerous attacks in this province during the year with the local officials saying that the growing raids were aimed at establishing a council in this province.

However, the officials said the Afghan forces managed to repulse the Taliban attacks and thwarted their plans to shift some of their leadership council members to Helmand.

