US airstrike kill 7 ISIS militants in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 9:51 am

At least 7 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike carried out by US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike took place on Sunday afternoon in Haska Mina district.

The officials further added that three militants of the terror group were also wounded in the airstrike.

Several weapons and ammunition belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrike in the airstrike, the officials said.

The officials also added that the airstrike did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

