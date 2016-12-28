US airstrike kill 3 ISIS militants in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 28 2016, 10:59 am

At least three loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in East of Afghanistan.

The airstrike was carried out in eastern Nangarhar province using an unmanned aerial vehicle, local security officials said.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were targeted in Haska Mina district after the US drones carried out an air raid in Langari Gand area.

The officials further added that the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

