US airstrike kill 2 ISIS militants, Afghan forces arrest 3 more in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 5:20 pm

At least two loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in Afghanistan.

The provincial security officials said the airstrike was carried out late on Wednesday evening in Achin district.

The officials further added that the airstrike did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

According to the officials, the militants were targeted by the unmanned aerial vehicle in Pekha area of Achin district.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces arrested at least three loyalist of the terror group during an operation in Haska Mina district.

The local officials said the militants were arrested in Ghalni area based on intelligence information provided to them.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

