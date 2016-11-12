US airstrike kill 13 ISIS militants in East of Afghanistan

By Ghanizada - Sat Nov 12 2016, 10:14 am

At least 13 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in East of Afghanistan.

Security officials in Nangarhar province said the militants were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US forces.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in Momand Dara area of Achin district in a drone strike.

According to the officials, the militants killed in the airstrike were all foreign fighters and local residents did not suffer any casualties in the raid.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

ISIS loyalists and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Nangarhar province including the restive Achin.

The Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan are regularly targeting the ISIS loyalists and other militant groups.

At least 11 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a similar airstrike in this province last week.

