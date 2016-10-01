US airstrike allegedly claimed lives of 5 Afghan special forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 1:04 pm

At least five soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) commando forces lost their lives in an airstrike allegedly carried out by the US forces in Afghanistan.

The airstrike was reportedly carried out in western Farah province of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating.

A security official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed that 4 Afghan commandos were martyred in the airstrike conducted in Bala Bolok district.

The source further added that the commandos were busy planning an operation against the militants when they were targeted in the airstrike.

The district administrative chief Mullah Syed Mohammad confirmed the airstrike but did not elaborate further regarding the casualties of the Afghan commandos.

The latest airstrike allegedly claiming lives of 5 Afghan commandos comes as at least 15 civilians were killed in a similar airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed the civilian casualties and condemned it while calling on involved parties to take necessary measures to ensure protection of civilians.

The United States Forces in Afghanistan in however blamed the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group for using the civilians as shield and disguising themselves among the ordinary civilians besides hiding in women’s dressing to escape the counter-terrorism operations.

