US air power in position and prepared to assist in Kunduz: NATO

By Ghanizada - Mon Oct 03 2016, 6:20 pm

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan has said the US enablers including the air power are in position to assist in Kunduz amid reports that the Taliban insurgents have launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city.

“Resolute Support & USFOR-A forces continue to support ANDSF through training, advising & assisting as well as strategic enabler support,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added that ” U.S. enablers, including air power, are in position and prepared to assist in Kunduz as neededږ؛

According to RS, the alliance is not observing evidence to support reports that Kunduz is under significant attack, citing its internal means.

The local officials in Kunduz earlier said sporadic clashes are underway following a coordinated attack launched by the Taliban militants on the provincial capital earlier today.

The officials later said the Taliban militants have taken positions in the residential areas as the Afghan forces and Air Force have launched counter attacks against the militants.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since it was retaken by the Afghan Special Operations Forces earlier in the month of October.

The Taliban insurgents were accused of horrific criminal activities after they seized control of the city, including target killings, rape, kidnappings, use of civilians as shields, looting of public and private properties.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan said at least 50 civilians were killed and over 350 others were wounded.

However, the rights organization said the number could be relatively higher as AIHRC said their statistics was based on hospital reports and several others had not been taken to hospital after they were killed or injured.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS