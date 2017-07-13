US, Afghan officials discuss ongoing situation including new political coalition

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 13 2017, 12:28 pm

The Special Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States Hugo Llorens and the second deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq met in Kabul to discuss a wide range of issues, including the formation of the new political front.

The Office of the second deputy chief executive in a statement said the meeting between the two sides continued for almost two hours.

The statement further added that the ongoing political and security situation, national unity government agreement implementation, peace process, upcoming elections of the parliament and districts councils along with the presidential elections, fight against corruption, and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

The issue discussed during the meeting was the formation of the new political coalition, the statement said, adding that the two sides emphasized that the existing issues should be resolved through negotiations.

The new political front was established around two weeks consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition on Friday and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

The formation of the political front has attracted mixed reactions.

The chairman of the Senate House Fazal Hadi Muslimyar earlier said the active government officials, specifically the leaders of the government cannot operate both in the role of the opposition and the government in power, urging the members of the coalition to resign from the government.

